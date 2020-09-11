UrduPoint.com
Finally A Day Afghans Have Been Yearning For: Prime Minister On Start Of Intra-Afghan Negotiations

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 09:08 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday warmly welcomed the announcement for start of Intra-Afghan Negotiations on Saturday (September 12), saying, "finally our combined efforts have brought forth the day that the Afghan people have been yearning for."

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday warmly welcomed the announcement for start of Intra-Afghan Negotiations on Saturday (September 12), saying, "finally our combined efforts have brought forth the day that the Afghan people have been yearning for." The prime minister, in a statement, said for more than 40 years, Afghans had suffered from continued conflict and bloodshed.

"Pakistan has endured the fallout reflected in incidence of terrorism, loss of precious lives, and huge economic cost," he said.

The prime minister said he had underlined for a long time that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and that the only way forward was a negotiated political settlement.

He said through relentless efforts, Pakistan had played a pivotal role in facilitating the Afghan peace process to the juncture. "We feel deeply gratified today as we have fulfilled our part of the responsibility," he remarked.

He viewed that it was now for the Afghan leaders to seize the historic opportunity, work together constructively, and secure an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement.

The prime minister said the successful culmination of an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process was indispensable for Afghanistan, and for regional peace, stability and prosperity.

"We hope all sides will honour their respective commitments, persevere in the face of all challenges, and remain unflinchingly committed to achieving the desired outcome," he stated.

Imran Khan resolved that for its part, Pakistan would continue to extend full support and solidarity with the Afghan people as they marched forward in the consequential journey for peace and development.\867

