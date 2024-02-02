Finally countdown for general polls begins, political campaigns gaining momentum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) As final countdown begins for forthcoming general polls to held on February 8, preparations have gained momentum across country where most of the National and provincial assembly candidates have intensified their campaigns.

In various cities corner meetings, political camps and rallies have become a routine matter, said a report aired by ptv news.

Portraits and stickers of different political leaders including Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, Benazir Bhutto, Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid, Hanif Abbasi and others could easily be noticed on rickshaws, wagons, Suzuki pickups, cars, walls and private buses, said a citizen of Rawalpindi.

The enthusiasm of candidates and their supporters has reached the peak, said another citizen.

While negotiations for seat to seat adjustments between various political parties are going on, it is widely believed that in fact the contest would be between the allies of the government and the opposition parties, said a Politician.

The election campaign is getting momentum with every passing day as banners and posters of political parties could be seen everywhere, besides on traffic signboards on the roads, said a motorist.

The printing and selling of election-related items, has also picked up, with wholesalers and vendors concerned over high demand of sales.

“Many candidates are also turning to the social media to run their election campaign which also cuts demand for the offset printing material,” said a social media user.

Meanwhile, business activities relating to printing of election material have witnessed a boom ahead of Pakistan’s general elections, claimed a printing press worker.

The printing press owners said that they have already got a lot of orders from the supporters of election candidates and workers of various political parties.

The voters and supporters of various candidates also started displaying e posters in front of election offices of the candidates and on rear windscreens of motor vehicles to support for the candidates, said a political leader.

Similarly, the demand for flags also increased in the city, he added.