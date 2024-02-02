Finally Countdown For General Polls Begins, Political Campaigns Gaining Momentum
Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) As final countdown begins for forthcoming general polls to held on February 8, preparations have gained momentum across country where most of the National and provincial assembly candidates have intensified their campaigns.
In various cities corner meetings, political camps and rallies have become a routine matter, said a report aired by ptv news.
Portraits and stickers of different political leaders including Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, Benazir Bhutto, Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid, Hanif Abbasi and others could easily be noticed on rickshaws, wagons, Suzuki pickups, cars, walls and private buses, said a citizen of Rawalpindi.
The enthusiasm of candidates and their supporters has reached the peak, said another citizen.
While negotiations for seat to seat adjustments between various political parties are going on, it is widely believed that in fact the contest would be between the allies of the government and the opposition parties, said a Politician.
The election campaign is getting momentum with every passing day as banners and posters of political parties could be seen everywhere, besides on traffic signboards on the roads, said a motorist.
The printing and selling of election-related items, has also picked up, with wholesalers and vendors concerned over high demand of sales.
“Many candidates are also turning to the social media to run their election campaign which also cuts demand for the offset printing material,” said a social media user.
Meanwhile, business activities relating to printing of election material have witnessed a boom ahead of Pakistan’s general elections, claimed a printing press worker.
The printing press owners said that they have already got a lot of orders from the supporters of election candidates and workers of various political parties.
The voters and supporters of various candidates also started displaying e posters in front of election offices of the candidates and on rear windscreens of motor vehicles to support for the candidates, said a political leader.
Similarly, the demand for flags also increased in the city, he added.
Recent Stories
Open Sud de France tennis tournament: Olivetti, Weissborn reach semifinals
UAE announces ‘Zero Bureaucracy Program’ to reduce bureaucracy
No space for Islamophobia in Canada: PM Trudeau
Kakar launches PM’s Mind Sports initiative for Schools in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024
JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in favor of PPP
Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judgment on Gaza; urges UNSC to pl ..
Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hyderabad
MQM gears up campaign for upcoming election
Aid for besieged Gaza in jeopardy with UNRWA funding cuts: Top UN officials
Diplomats of Pakistan, Mongolia agree to enhance ties
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city9 minutes ago
-
Bomb blast destroys election office in Quetta, injured 119 minutes ago
-
More than five million people to caste vote in DG Khan division19 minutes ago
-
Motorcycle theft, burglary gang busted, stolen goods recovered39 minutes ago
-
Police arrest four kite sellers with over 700 kites, string rolls39 minutes ago
-
Efforts afoot to ensure fair, peaceful elections on February 8: minister39 minutes ago
-
Couple killed, four injured in road accident on M249 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates Multan university of Science & Technology1 hour ago
-
Hurriyat leader appreciates Pakistan’s unconditional support to Kashmir cause1 hour ago
-
Mind games important for fostering physical, mental growth in youth: PM2 hours ago
-
Kakar launches PM’s Mind Sports initiative for Schools in Islamabad2 hours ago
-
IIOJK authorities issue avalanche warning for eight districts2 hours ago