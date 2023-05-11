UrduPoint.com

‘Finally Sense Has Prevailed’, Jemima Reacts To SC Order

,   , ,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 11, 2023 | 08:02 PM

‘Finally sense has prevailed’, Jemima reacts to SC order    

Jemima Goldsmith, the ex-wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, has welcomes the Supreme Court's decision about the former prime minister.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 11th, 2023) PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith says that “finally sense prevailed” as she reacted to the Supreme Court’s order finding the ex-prime minister’s arrest unlawful.

Jemima Goldsmith, the ex-wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, has welcomed the Supreme Court's decision about the former prime minister.

Taking to Twitter, Goldsmith expressed her satisfaction with the decision, stating that "finally sense has prevailed.

"

Earlier, the Supreme court declared Imran Khan’s arrest illegal and directed him to appear before the Islamabad High Court. The top court also directed Imran Khan to appear before the IHC and obey whatever the order it passed.

The top court had earlier ordered the IGP Islamabad to produce him before the court within an hour. However, the police took more than two hours to produce him before the court. Khan was arrested from the IHC premises when he was there to get bail in two cases.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Supreme Court Police Twitter Islamabad High Court From Top Court

Recent Stories

Russia's Military Activity on Finnish Border Remai ..

Russia's Military Activity on Finnish Border Remains Normal - Finnish Foreign Mi ..

10 minutes ago
 WHO Stops Considering Monkey Pox Global Health Eme ..

WHO Stops Considering Monkey Pox Global Health Emergency - Head

10 minutes ago
 Delegations of merged areas contractors call on Go ..

Delegations of merged areas contractors call on Governor, highlights issues

8 minutes ago
 Police-citizens liaison must for maintaining law & ..

Police-citizens liaison must for maintaining law & order: Ahsan Iqbal

8 minutes ago
 IDF Announces Hitting Deputy Commander of Palestin ..

IDF Announces Hitting Deputy Commander of Palestinian Islamic Jihad's Rocket For ..

8 minutes ago
 The Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, M ..

The Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammed Azam Khan visits Servi ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.