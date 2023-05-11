‘Finally sense has prevailed’, Jemima reacts to SC order    

, , ,

Jemima Goldsmith, the ex-wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, has welcomes the Supreme Court's decision about the former prime minister.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 11th, 2023) PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith says that “finally sense prevailed” as she reacted to the Supreme Court’s order finding the ex-prime minister’s arrest unlawful.

Taking to Twitter, Goldsmith expressed her satisfaction with the decision, stating that "finally sense has prevailed.

Earlier, the Supreme court declared Imran Khan’s arrest illegal and directed him to appear before the Islamabad High Court. The top court also directed Imran Khan to appear before the IHC and obey whatever the order it passed.

The top court had earlier ordered the IGP Islamabad to produce him before the court within an hour. However, the police took more than two hours to produce him before the court. Khan was arrested from the IHC premises when he was there to get bail in two cases.