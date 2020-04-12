Finance advisor calls on prime minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Sunday called on Prime Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and briefed him about the progress on economic stimulus package announced by the government.

The package was aimed at supporting the business community, small and medium enterprises, and general public, with a particular focus on deferment of loans, new borrowings at subsidised rates and cash transfer via tax refunds, Ehsaas Cash Transfer Program and others, a PM Office press release said.