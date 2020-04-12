UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finance Advisor Calls On Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 04:40 PM

Finance advisor calls on prime minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Sunday called on Prime Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and briefed him about the progress on economic stimulus package announced by the government.

The package was aimed at supporting the business community, small and medium enterprises, and general public, with a particular focus on deferment of loans, new borrowings at subsidised rates and cash transfer via tax refunds, Ehsaas Cash Transfer Program and others, a PM Office press release said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Progress Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Oman announces 62 new COVID-19 cases

31 minutes ago

Education ministry to test online exam platform fo ..

31 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed launches &#039;National Home Tes ..

46 minutes ago

Kuwait reports 80 new coronavirus cases, total at ..

2 hours ago

Japanese firm, university develop COVID-19 rapid g ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department completes 664 notary ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.