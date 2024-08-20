Open Menu

Finance Advisor Distributes Certificate Among Students Of China Window Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2024 | 09:41 PM

Finance advisor distributes certificate among students of China Window Center

Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Finance, Muzammil Aslam on Tuesday visited China Window Center and distributed course completion certificates among students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Finance, Muzammil Aslam on Tuesday visited China Window Center and distributed course completion certificates among students.

Addressing the event, he highlighted the significance of communication between two civilizations in this age of technology.

He also urged students to learn foreign languages and explore new opportunities of growth and development in current scenario.

He also highlighted the efforts of government to facilitate students and to prepare them for challenges of emerging world.

Related Topics

Chief Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology China Event Government

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

1 hour ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

1 hour ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

1 hour ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

2 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

1 hour ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

2 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

2 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

2 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

2 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

2 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan