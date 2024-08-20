Finance advisor distributes certificate among students of China Window Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Finance, Muzammil Aslam on Tuesday visited China Window Center and distributed course completion certificates among students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Finance, Muzammil Aslam on Tuesday visited China Window Center and distributed course completion certificates among students.

Addressing the event, he highlighted the significance of communication between two civilizations in this age of technology.

He also urged students to learn foreign languages and explore new opportunities of growth and development in current scenario.

He also highlighted the efforts of government to facilitate students and to prepare them for challenges of emerging world.