Finance Bill, 2020 laid in Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar on Friday laid a copy of the Finance Bill, 2020, containing the Annual Budget Statement, in the Senate as required under Article 73 of the Constitution.

He also moved a motion that the Senate might make recommendations, if any, to the National Assembly in the finance bill.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani asked the members submit their recommendations to the Senate's Standing Committee on Finance till June 15.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz presented the reports of 1st Biannual Monitoring on the Implementation of NFC Award (July-December, 2018) and 2nd Biannual Monitoring on the Implementation of NFC Award (January-June, 2019) in the House.

He also laid the Financial Institutions (Secured Transactions) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 in the Senate.