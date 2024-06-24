Finance Bill 2024: Senate Proposes 128 Recommendations To National Assembly
Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2024 | 08:13 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The Senate on Monday proposed a total of 128 recommendations including nine about the public sector development programme (PSDP) for year 2024-25 to the National Assembly for inclusion in the Finance Bill 2024.
The recommendations on the Finance Bill, 2024 would be forwarded to National Assembly which would decide whether or not these recommendations are to be incorporated into the Money Bill.
Out of total 128, some 69 were related to general recommendations on budget 2024-25, eight in Custom Act, 1969, 23 in Sales Tax Act, 1990, 15 in Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, three in the Federal Excise Act, 2005 and one in Abandoned Properties.
Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance Saleem Mandviwala presented the Senate’s budget recommendations which were adopted by the House.
Earlier speaking at the floor of the House, Saleem Mandviwala said that they were given six days instead of 14 to go through the budget document and prepared recommendations for the lower house of the Parliament.
He said that some 32 associations, chambers of commerce from all provinces and members of the civil society including education, medical, retail, automotive and others met the finance committee and gave their feedbacks.
He went on to say that out of the total Rs 18.9 trillion budget, some Rs 9.75 trillion were to be paid in interest and debt repayments while Rs 2.
63 trillion to be borrowed to make up the budget deficit.
He said that 2.9 million non filers were left at large by the authorizes who should be brought into the tax net to increase revenue instead of burdening the poor masses.
He said the committee unanimously rejected increased tax on low tiered salaried class and also the one imposed on baby milk.
He said for the first time persons with disabilities who served in public departments came to the forum and presented their grievances. They Disabled persons claimed that they were ignored in the budgets passed in the past decade, he said.
He said the committee proposed the government to allocate special allowance, negotiate with them and listen to their problems. Charity hospitals should be given incentives and those charging fee to the masses should be taxed, he added.
He said for the first time taxes were imposed on school children books and stationery items where as general Public and stakeholders demanded to abolish and the committee also supported their demand.
Mandivalla urged the entire house to quit politics on Pakistan's economy. “
If this practice continues then the next budget would be the worst,” he said. He said that all the political parties have to sign a genuine charter of economy on the pattern of charter of democracy signed by the political leaderships to protect democracy from derailment.
MORE/raz-ajb
