Finance Committee Approves Rs 8bn IUB Budget
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2024 | 05:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The Finance and Planning Committee of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) has approved budget recommendations worth Rs. 8013.903 million for the financial year 2024-25.
The committee meeting was held at Abbasia Campus under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran. Treasurer Dr. Abdul Sattar Zahoori presented the financial year 2024-25 budget. The budget focuses on the construction and development of the university, the promotion of research activities, employee welfare, and student scholarships.
An amount of Rs. 35 million has been allocated for scholarships.
The Islamia University of Bahawalpur is facing a deficit of Rs. 2190.077 million in the budget for the financial year 2024-25. The meeting was attended by committee members Dean Faculty of Engineering Prof. Dr. Muhammad Amjad, Chairman Department of Commerce Prof. Dr. Abdul Majid Makki, Registrar Muhammad Shaji ur Rehman, Divisional Director Local Fund Multan Shah Sawar, Director Finance Higher education Commission Dr. Samina Durrani and Additional Secretary Universities Zahida Akhtar.
Recent Stories
Salat-e-Istisqa offered across country
Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Forum in UAE today
ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visiting Pakistan for Champions Tro ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024
Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown club Roma
Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capacity-building training workshop
PMD forecast rain for various parts of country
England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for South Africa Test
Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri in Azad Kashmir on Nov 15
Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through public meeting
International Day for the Prevention of Fight against All Forms of Transnationa ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
14 dead, 1,387 injured in Punjab road accidents1 minute ago
-
Minister, Secretary HR greet Sikh community on Baba Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary1 minute ago
-
Five hurt over brawl between two groups1 minute ago
-
Minister, Secretary HR greet Sikh community on Baba Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary1 minute ago
-
Special prayers for rain offered1 minute ago
-
Over 100 brick-kilns razed in one week1 minute ago
-
Four-Day Provincial Workshop on Multi-Hazard Risk Assessment,Profiling concludes11 minutes ago
-
Suspect held in injured condition11 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to safeguarding minorities rights: Chaudhry Salik21 minutes ago
-
Special prayers held for rain across nation21 minutes ago
-
Police to train school security guards21 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness situation reviewed in Sargodha31 minutes ago