Finance Committee Approves Rs 8bn IUB Budget

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2024 | 05:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The Finance and Planning Committee of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) has approved budget recommendations worth Rs. 8013.903 million for the financial year 2024-25.

The committee meeting was held at Abbasia Campus under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran. Treasurer Dr. Abdul Sattar Zahoori presented the financial year 2024-25 budget. The budget focuses on the construction and development of the university, the promotion of research activities, employee welfare, and student scholarships.

An amount of Rs. 35 million has been allocated for scholarships.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur is facing a deficit of Rs. 2190.077 million in the budget for the financial year 2024-25. The meeting was attended by committee members Dean Faculty of Engineering Prof. Dr. Muhammad Amjad, Chairman Department of Commerce Prof. Dr. Abdul Majid Makki, Registrar Muhammad Shaji ur Rehman, Divisional Director Local Fund Multan Shah Sawar, Director Finance Higher education Commission Dr. Samina Durrani and Additional Secretary Universities Zahida Akhtar.

