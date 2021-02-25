UrduPoint.com
Finance Committee Of KP Assembly Discusses Secretariat Budget

Faizan Hashmi 54 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

Finance Committee of KP Assembly discusses secretariat budget

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :A meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly's Finance Committee chaired by KP Speaker, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Thursday discussed budget estimates of assembly secretariat for current and next financial year.

The meeting among others was attended by provincial finance minister, Taimur Salim jhagra, Secretary Assembly, Nasrullah Khattak, Director Finance, Arsala Khan and members of finance committee. Participants discussed financial estimates of assembly secretariat for current and coming financial year.

The meeting was also presented proposed budget of assembly expenditures for the year 2021-22 and salaries of members and employees, regular allowances of staff, purchase of material used in offices, furniture for new building, telephone bills and digitization process.

Flowing directives of Speaker, purchase of new vehicles in current financial year was deferred and amount allocated was surrendered while any increase in salaries and allowance of members was not proposed.

