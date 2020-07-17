Finance Department approves 155 vacancies for merged districts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :The Finance Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday accorded approval to 155 vacancies in merged districts that would be filled through advertisement very soon.

The vacancies were recommended by the Education Department, an official document said adding in Peshawar District Education offices 64 vacancies, in Male Sub-division 43 while in Female Sub-division approval for 48 vacancies was awarded.The vacancies also included employees from Class-3 to grade-19 officers.

Four district education officers, 16 deputy district education officers, 14 accountants and 14 computer operators were also included in these vacancies.

According to the document, district education officers would be employed for District Kurram, Orakzai, Bajaur and Mohmand districts.

The vacancies would soon be advertized as according to Education Department funds have already been allocated for these vacancies in fiscal budget 2020-21.

The document further said that deprivation among people of merged district with regard to education facilities would be removed after recruitment on these necessary posts of Education Department.