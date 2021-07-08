Finance Dept announces 10% adhoc relief for KP employees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The Finance Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday announced to provide adhoc relief to the provincial employees as announced by the KP government in its annual budget.

The Finance Department in a notification said a 10 percent adhoc relief with effect from July 1st would be provided to the provincial government employees.

The adhoc relief would be given on basis of the running basic pay of the employees, the Finance Department added.