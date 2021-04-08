Finance Dept. starts automation of SNEs aiming efficiency, reducing preparation time

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The provincial government has started automation of Statement of New Expenditure (SNE) in finance department with an objective to introduce efficiency and reduce preparation time.

A ceremony to this effect was held here Thursday that among others was attended by Secretary Finance Atif Rehman and officials concerned of the department.

Addressing the inaugurating ceremony, the secretary finance said the government was making efforts to promote paperless governance and budgeting in the province.

He said the officials concerned of the department has been given necessary training after which SNE's would be prepared in ten days instead of 34 days.

He said the preparation of SNEs was a difficult task that needs time and proper concentration, adding, the process of preparing SNEs has been streamlined following directives of the chief minister and finance minister.

Atif Rehman said that Sub National Governance Program has provided technical assistance for Management Information System that has been formulated to verify SNEs.

He said the officials concerned of line departments have been provided four-day training on automation. He termed automation need of the hour and a significant step to improve productivity of the department.