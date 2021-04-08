UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finance Dept. Starts Automation Of SNEs Aiming Efficiency, Reducing Preparation Time

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 05:32 PM

Finance Dept. starts automation of SNEs aiming efficiency, reducing preparation time

The provincial government has started automation of Statement of New Expenditure (SNE) in finance department with an objective to introduce efficiency and reduce preparation time

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The provincial government has started automation of Statement of New Expenditure (SNE) in finance department with an objective to introduce efficiency and reduce preparation time.

A ceremony to this effect was held here Thursday that among others was attended by Secretary Finance Atif Rehman and officials concerned of the department.

Addressing the inaugurating ceremony, the secretary finance said the government was making efforts to promote paperless governance and budgeting in the province.

He said the officials concerned of the department has been given necessary training after which SNE's would be prepared in ten days instead of 34 days.

He said the preparation of SNEs was a difficult task that needs time and proper concentration, adding, the process of preparing SNEs has been streamlined following directives of the chief minister and finance minister.

Atif Rehman said that Sub National Governance Program has provided technical assistance for Management Information System that has been formulated to verify SNEs.

He said the officials concerned of line departments have been provided four-day training on automation. He termed automation need of the hour and a significant step to improve productivity of the department.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Government

Recent Stories

Babar Azam believes Sarfraz Ahmed can play an impo ..

23 minutes ago

US Fails to Meet Obligation Under Int'l Law to Pre ..

2 minutes ago

Sri Lanka arrests 'Mrs World' over assault

2 minutes ago

Beijing asks New Delhi to abide by agreements to d ..

2 minutes ago

12 dead, 993 injured in accidents in Punjab

2 minutes ago

Three more patients die of COVID at Nishtar Hospit ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.