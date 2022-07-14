Finance Deptt approves merger of five ad hoc reliefs in salaries

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Department here on Thursday approved merger of five ad hoc reliefs in salaries of all government employees with 15 percent increase in pension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Department here on Thursday approved merger of five ad hoc reliefs in salaries of all government employees with 15 percent increase in pension.

A notification issued here stated the increase in salaries would be implemented from July 1.

The complaints regarding the new pay scale and allowance could be addressed through the Grievance Redressal Committee.

The pensions of retired employees had also been increased up to 15 percent which would be applicable on those retired on July 1. The increase would also be implemented on family pensions that fall under Pension-cum-Gratuity Scheme 1954, the notification said.