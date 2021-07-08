Finance Deptt. notifies increases in govt employees' salaries, allowances

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Finance Department here Thursday notified 50pc increase in the house rent allowance of all Provincial Government employees with effect from July 1, 2021.

According to Finance Department KP notification, all employees from Grade-1 to 6 would get Rs 2,600 per month under head of washing, dress and integrated allowance collectively while Grade-7 to 16 employees who did not get any allowance, would take Rs 3,500 per month as special allowance.

The employees of Elementary, Secondary and Higher education Departments would get 20 per cent teaching allowance on their basic pay 2017 from July 1, 2021.

Police Department's employees, who were wearing uniform, will get 63 per cent increase under the head of Risk Allowance.

Similarly 150% executive allowance would be provided on ongoing basis pay and the condition of scheduled post for this allowance has been abolished. Technical allowance would also be provided to mines and mineral engineers.

Similarly, at least 50% increase has been made in the house rent's allowance of all provincial government employees. Likewise, IT allowance equal to one basic pay would be provided to IT Officers serving in Grade-17 and above while health professional allowance of the paramedics and nurses have been increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000.

The employees and departments that left from pay and allowances' increase may contact with the Complaints Resolution Committee.