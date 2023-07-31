Finance deptt releases Rs 100 mln for rehabilitation of flood affectees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :On the direction of Chief Minister Balochistan, the finance department has released Rs 100 million on emergency basis for the relief and rehabilitation of recent flood affectees.

The finance department has issued the amount to Provincial Disaster and Management Authority for the relief and rehabilitation works due to the recent monsoon rains and floods in the province, an official source said.

The fund has been released from the budget allocated for Grant-in-Aid Relief and Rehabilitation to provide food and others items to the victims of the current monsoon season.