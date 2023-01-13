UrduPoint.com

Finance Division Allocates Rs. 364,078 Million Budget To BISP For FY 2022-23: Shahadat Awan

Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Finance division allocates Rs. 364,078 million budget to BISP for FY 2022-23: Shahadat Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Law Shahadat Awan on Friday said that Finance Division, Government of Pakistan has allocated a total budget of Rs. 364,078 million to BISP for the Financial Year (FY) 2022-23.

This includes Programme's operational cost of Rs. 360,000 million and general and administrative cost of Rs. 4,078 million, he stated while replying to the Question Hour in the Senate Session.

He said the fuel subsidy scheme has been introduced afresh to provide financial relief to additional households to offset the impact of the ease in prices of petroleum products, apart from regular beneficiaries of Benazir Kafaalat Programme, in the form of Rs. 2,000 per month paid on a quarterly basis.

The proposed allocation of Rs. 48,000 million will cover payment to 2.0 million beneficiaries Rs. 2,000 per month, he added.

It is pertinent to mention that BISP programmes are not implemented with respect to provincial shares. There is a single PMT formula and score approved for national Programmes, without discrimination of regional or provincial quota.

Currently, all ever-married women of households falling under the PMT cutoff score of 32 are eligible beneficiaries of Benazir Kafalat Programme. As a final step, the household data of these eligible beneficiaries is verified from NADRA and profiling filters are also applied to further refine the list of beneficiaries.

To a query, Minister clarified that word Ehsaas was prefixed with different programs of Ministry of Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety and its allied entities/ organizations without any legal cover. Therefore, it may be noted that the word Ehsaas cannot be used with any of the programs and ongoing projects under this Ministry.

A beneficiary parent has to visit any enrollment camp/ field office of BISP along with B-form, school Registration Certificate together with the child to enroll in Benazir Taleemi Wazaif program. For attendance Co-responsibility, a beneficiary child must attend school/ college for at least 70 percent of the school/ college effective days within a quarter to receive an education stipend from 2nd quarter and onwards, he added.

