Finance, GPP Hold Pre-budget Consultative Workshop At Hub

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 11:35 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :A pre-budget consultative workshop was held here on Tuesday by the Balochistan Finance Department in collaboration with Governance Public Policy (GPP) aiming at suggestions and input for the next fiscal year from public at grass-root level.

Speaking on the occasion, Finance Secretary Noor-ul-Haq Baloch said the provincial government spend Rs 419 billion annually on the masses but the desired development goals.

He said holding these workshops were aimed at giving right direction for proper utilization of public funds.

He said the burden of non-development budget on the shoulders of the provincial government impeded the growth of the development in Balochistan. The provincial government was entangled in a vicious cycle of creating eight to ten thousand jobs each year for beating down unemployment in the absence of a private sector.

He was of the view that a vibrant private sector could lessened the burden on the government to a greater extent.

