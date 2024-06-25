Open Menu

Finance Minister Announces Special Honorarium For Officials On Budget-session Duty

Muhammad Irfan Published June 25, 2024 | 08:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday announced a special honorarium equivalent to three basic salaries for all officials who performed duties during the budget session 2024-25 in both Houses of the Parliament.

The minister, in his winding up speech on the budget debate in the National Assembly, acknowledged the hard work and dedication of the staff of Senate, National Assembly (NA), Capital Development Authority (CDA), Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Pakistan Television (ptv), and Radio Pakistan for smooth proceedings of the houses and their coverage.

NA Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah suggested that the honorarium should also include those on duty at the dispensary. In response, Minister Aurangzeb affirmed that the practice from previous years would be maintained, ensuring the honorarium is distributed accordingly.

