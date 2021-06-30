UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finance Minister Announces Three Honorariums For Officials On Parliament's Budget-session Duty

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 08:16 PM

Finance minister announces three honorariums for officials on Parliament's budget-session duty

Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin on Wednesday announced honorarium equivalent to three basic salaries for all officials who performed duties during the budget session 2021-22 in Parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin on Wednesday announced honorarium equivalent to three basic salaries for all officials who performed duties during the budget session 2021-22 in Parliament.

On conclusion of the budget session, Speaker Asad Qaisar told that his National Assembly team worked hard during budget session which continued for more than 100 hours.

He said that 69 hours were consumed on budget debate and staff remained present during the House proceedings.

He asked the finance minister in the presence of Prime Minister Imran Khan to announce honorarium for team of the National Assembly following which the latter said that he had the authority to approve one honorarium while the remaining two would be announced after approval of the Prime Minister.

Upon which, the speaker withdrew attention of the PM towards the issue, who said "I am a Prime Minister not the King and if the Finance Minister has cushion in budget, he may award it."On this, the finance minister announced three honorariums for team of National Assembly and officials of all the departments performing parliamentary duties during the budget session.

Related Topics

Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister Shaukat Tarin Parliament Budget May All

Recent Stories

Ashrafi vows launching vigorous campaign to respec ..

1 minute ago

French Government Concerned by Rapid Spread of Del ..

1 minute ago

Five-horned sheep attracts people in cattle market ..

1 minute ago

172 coronavirus patients recovered in Punjab

1 minute ago

Islamia University of Bahawalpur Scholar awarded D ..

7 minutes ago

Wapda retains Netball titles

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.