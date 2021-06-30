Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin on Wednesday announced honorarium equivalent to three basic salaries for all officials who performed duties during the budget session 2021-22 in Parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin on Wednesday announced honorarium equivalent to three basic salaries for all officials who performed duties during the budget session 2021-22 in Parliament.

On conclusion of the budget session, Speaker Asad Qaisar told that his National Assembly team worked hard during budget session which continued for more than 100 hours.

He said that 69 hours were consumed on budget debate and staff remained present during the House proceedings.

He asked the finance minister in the presence of Prime Minister Imran Khan to announce honorarium for team of the National Assembly following which the latter said that he had the authority to approve one honorarium while the remaining two would be announced after approval of the Prime Minister.

Upon which, the speaker withdrew attention of the PM towards the issue, who said "I am a Prime Minister not the King and if the Finance Minister has cushion in budget, he may award it."On this, the finance minister announced three honorariums for team of National Assembly and officials of all the departments performing parliamentary duties during the budget session.