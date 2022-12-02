UrduPoint.com

Finance Minister Appreciates Role Of ASF In Securing Country's Airports

Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2022 | 11:09 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday appreciated the role the Airport Security Force (ASF) in securing the airports of the country and emphasized to enhance their efforts for the betterment and progress of Pakistan.

Finance Minister further directed the concerned authorities in Finance Division to look into the budgetary matters of ASF in due course, said a press release issued here.

Director General Airport Security Force (ASF) Maj. Gen. Adnan Asif Jah Shad and his team called on Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division.

The SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Special Secretary Finance and senior officers from Finance and ASF attended the meeting.

DG ASF briefed the meeting on performance and achievements of ASF in providing security, maintaining law and order and countering the terrorism activities within the limits of airports of Pakistan.

He also apprised the Finance Minister of certain budgetary difficulties being faced by the ASF.

In conclusion, the DG ASF thanked the Finance Minister for cooperation.

