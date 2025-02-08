Finance Minister Attends Funeral Ceremony Of Late Prince Karim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan IV
Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2025 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb attended the funeral ceremony of late Prince Karim al-Hussaini Aga Khan IV, the 49th hereditary Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims, in Lisbon on Saturday.
According to press release issued by finance ministry here, during the meeting with Prince Rahim al-Hussaini Aga Khan V, the 50th Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims, the Minister expressed heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of late Prince Karim Aga Khan on behalf of the President, the Prime Minister and people of Pakistan.
The Minister lauded the services of late Prince Karim Aga Khan and the Aga Khan Development Network which has a focus on development of human capacity, generating economic growth, building resilient communities and honoring cultural heritage.
He said the sad demise of Prince Karim al-Hussain was a monumental loss not only for his family, friends and followers but also for the underprivileged and destitute people of the world.
He recalled late Prince Karim Agha Khan’s special attachment to Pakistan and its people.
The government of Pakistan declared 8th February, 2025 as the day of national mourning on the occasion of the funeral of Prince Karim Aga Khan, the press relase said adding Pakistani flag will remain on half-mast in the country and at Pakistan Missions abroad.
Recent Stories
Landslide in China buries 10 homes, over 30 people missing
Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race set to begin tomorrow at Al Marmoo ..
UAE President's Endurance Cup to commence tomorrow in Al Wathba
Higher Education Committee holds first annual meeting to advance higher educatio ..
Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Sharjah next April
3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases discusses AI role in diagnosis, tr ..
Mohammed bin Rashid to crown Hope Makers on 23 February
Dubai set to inaugurate 2nd Japan Trade Exhibition Monday at DWTC
2025 SWAAC ELSO ECMO Conference concludes in Abu Dhabi
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns mass shooting incident at learning ce ..
PTI observes black day on completion of first year since Feb 8 general elections
Vivo X200 Pro: Immersive Power Meets Pro-Grade Photography
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two injured in Lahore road accident6 minutes ago
-
Federal Govt's one year performance highly lauded in KP6 minutes ago
-
40 baggers arrested during ongoing crackdown6 minutes ago
-
Finance Minister attends funeral ceremony of late Prince Karim al-Hussaini Aga Khan IV6 minutes ago
-
Former UC Nazim Aurangzeb rejoins PPP6 minutes ago
-
DC visits hospital16 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for displaying weapon on social media16 minutes ago
-
SSP ACE chairs meeting to review monthly performance of officers16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's economy ready to take off after attaining stability: PM16 minutes ago
-
Dr Mukhtar appreciates PMDC's initiatives26 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM leading vision for improving environmental sustainability: Senior Minister26 minutes ago
-
Three arrested over cruel ear cropping of dog puppies in Peshawar26 minutes ago