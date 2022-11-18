UrduPoint.com

Finance Minister Briefs President On Overall Economic, Financial Outlook Of Country

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 18, 2022 | 01:48 PM

Ishaq Dar has briefed the President on various steps taken by the Government to provide relief to the people of Pakistan, especially to the unprivileged population of the underserved areas of the country and the flood affectees.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 18th, 2022) Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar called on President Dr Arif Alvi in Islamabad on Friday.

During the meeting, the Federal Finance Minister briefed the President on the overall economic and financial outlook of the country.

He also briefed the President on various steps taken by the Government to provide relief to the people of Pakistan, especially to the unprivileged population of the underserved areas of the country and the flood affectees.

During the meeting, various matters concerning finance and the economy were also discussed.

