Finance Minister Briefs President On Overall Economic Situation

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Finance minister briefs President on overall economic situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday briefed President Dr Arif Alvi on the overall economic situation of the country.

During a call on, the minister also highlighted the steps taken by the government to provide relief to the most vulnerable segments of society, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, various matters concerning finance, economy and rehabilitation of flood affectees were also discussed during the meeting.

