Finance Minister Buledi Calls On CM Balochistan

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 11:12 PM

Finance Minister Buledi calls on CM Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Provincial Finance Minister Zahoor Ahmed Buledi called on Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday at CM Secretariat here.

They discussed current political situations of province, organization of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and other important issues during the meeting.

The provincial Finance Minister said that the leader of the Balochistan Chief Minister's House has the full confidence of the Balochsitan Awami Party and the coalition parties in alliance government saying under the excellent leadership of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan, incumbent provincial regime would complete its five years of tenure.

Zahoor Ahmed Buledi said BAP and alliance parties would maintain full support with Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan.

Expressing his views on the occasion, the Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan said the provincial government would take all decisions for the welfare of the people and wider interest of the province under comprehensive strategy and mechanism in order to keep the province on the path of development and prosperity.

He said in this regard, a number of development schemes including pending projects were being continued in the province saying these projects would be removed backwardness from the rural areas after completion of them.

