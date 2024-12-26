Finance Minister celebrates birth anniversaries of Jinnah, Nawaz, Christmas

Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman on Thursday visited the Shazo Laboratories head office to attend ceremony featuring cutting of three cakes to honor the birth anniversaries of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, and Christmas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman on Thursday visited the Shazo Laboratories head office to attend ceremony featuring cutting of three cakes to honor the birth anniversaries of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, and Christmas.

The event was attended by members of the Provincial Assembly from the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), local dignitaries, and other notable personalities.

Speaking at the event, the finance minister paid glowing tribute to the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He highlighted Quaid-e-Azam’s tireless efforts for the freedom of Muslims and stressed that his life continue to serves as a beacon of guidance for the nation. The greatness of Quaid-e-Azam lay not only in his political insight but also in his principles and vision, he remarked.

The minister, talking about his party Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif, said that Mian Nawaz is a distinguished leader of the Islamic world, credited with making Pakistan the seventh nuclear power, elevating the nation’s global standing. His visionary initiatives, such as establishing a comprehensive motorway network and eradicating the energy crisis, continue to benefit the country.

From 2013 to 2018, he added an unprecedented 11,000 megawatts of electricity to the national grid, surpassing the achievements of the past 70 years. He recalled that during Nawaz's tenure, inflation remained at a mere 4 percent, and Pakistan was free from IMF constraints. However, political conspiracies derailed this progress, plunging the country into an economic crisis. Pakistan is now regaining stability under competent leadership, he said.

He praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for their efforts, saying that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reinitiated a new wave of mega projects, while CM Punjab has achieved remarkable development milestones in just nine months. Inflation, which had surged to over 30 percent in recent years, has been brought back to single digits. Flour prices, previously at Rs 175 per kilogram, are now between Rs. 75-80. Similarly, ghee and sugar prices have stabilised, and electricity bills have been reduced through a subsidy of over Rs. 50 billion.