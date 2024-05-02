Finance minister chairs 1st meeting of ministerial committee on resource mobilization

Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman emphasised the necessity for increasing provincial resources to better serve the public

While chairing the first meeting of the Ministerial Committee on Resource Mobilization for the Financial Year 2024-25, here on Thursday, he said that the role of taxpayers was crucial in ensuring effective governance. He highlighted the responsibility of citizens to contribute to the enhancement of public services by fulfilling their tax obligations. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to providing essential facilities to the public in return for their contributions.

The minister advocated a prudent approach to taxation, stressing the importance of maximizing the collection of existing taxes rather than introducing new levies. He emphasized the need to alleviate the burden on taxpayers and to combat tax evasion effectively.

He also underscored that the Primary objective of tax collections was to alleviate the challenges faced by ordinary citizens. He urged the imparting of awareness among the public regarding the significance of tax contributions and called for the enhancement of revenue generation mechanisms.

The meeting was attended by the Provincial Minister for C&W Sohaib Ahmed, Minister of Transport Bilal Akbar, Additional Secretary Finance, Secretary of Excise & Taxation, and relevant officials. They deliberated on proposals for augmenting resources across various departments. The Additional Secretary Finance informed the participants about proposed suggestions to increase resources in key departments including the Excise and Taxation Department, board of Revenue, and Punjab Revenue Authority.

Proposals approved by the Resource Mobilization Committee will be integrated into the Finance Bill following endorsement from the Chief Minister of Punjab and the Cabinet. The committee will oversee the implementation of proposed measures and monitor departmental performance to ensure the attainment of revenue enhancement goals.

The Finance Minister directed officials to diligently pursue measures aimed at strengthening revenue collection. He directed the Secretary of Excise and Taxation to complete his homework on the proposals regarding the enhancement of tax collection.