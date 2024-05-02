Open Menu

Finance Minister Chairs 1st Meeting Of Ministerial Committee On Resource Mobilization

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2024 | 10:14 PM

Finance minister chairs 1st meeting of ministerial committee on resource mobilization

Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman emphasised the necessity for increasing provincial resources to better serve the public

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman emphasised the necessity for increasing provincial resources to better serve the public.

While chairing the first meeting of the Ministerial Committee on Resource Mobilization for the Financial Year 2024-25, here on Thursday, he said that the role of taxpayers was crucial in ensuring effective governance. He highlighted the responsibility of citizens to contribute to the enhancement of public services by fulfilling their tax obligations. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to providing essential facilities to the public in return for their contributions.

The minister advocated a prudent approach to taxation, stressing the importance of maximizing the collection of existing taxes rather than introducing new levies. He emphasized the need to alleviate the burden on taxpayers and to combat tax evasion effectively.

He also underscored that the Primary objective of tax collections was to alleviate the challenges faced by ordinary citizens. He urged the imparting of awareness among the public regarding the significance of tax contributions and called for the enhancement of revenue generation mechanisms.

The meeting was attended by the Provincial Minister for C&W Sohaib Ahmed, Minister of Transport Bilal Akbar, Additional Secretary Finance, Secretary of Excise & Taxation, and relevant officials. They deliberated on proposals for augmenting resources across various departments. The Additional Secretary Finance informed the participants about proposed suggestions to increase resources in key departments including the Excise and Taxation Department, board of Revenue, and Punjab Revenue Authority.

Proposals approved by the Resource Mobilization Committee will be integrated into the Finance Bill following endorsement from the Chief Minister of Punjab and the Cabinet. The committee will oversee the implementation of proposed measures and monitor departmental performance to ensure the attainment of revenue enhancement goals.

The Finance Minister directed officials to diligently pursue measures aimed at strengthening revenue collection. He directed the Secretary of Excise and Taxation to complete his homework on the proposals regarding the enhancement of tax collection.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Jacaranda flowers bring natural beauty to Capital

Jacaranda flowers bring natural beauty to Capital

16 seconds ago
 Four matches decided in National Challenge Cup

Four matches decided in National Challenge Cup

17 seconds ago
 Macron floats Ukraine troop deployment if frontlin ..

Macron floats Ukraine troop deployment if frontline breached

18 seconds ago
 BISE Larkana annual examinations-2024 of SSC Part- ..

BISE Larkana annual examinations-2024 of SSC Part-I & II commence

21 seconds ago
 PM for enhancing bilateral cooperation with Azerba ..

PM for enhancing bilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan in various areas

7 minutes ago
 Rai Mumtaz declared PO in corruption case

Rai Mumtaz declared PO in corruption case

3 minutes ago
Biden says 'order must prevail' on US campuses ami ..

Biden says 'order must prevail' on US campuses amid protests

3 minutes ago
 Committee holds former PCB director responsible fo ..

Committee holds former PCB director responsible for Ihsanullah’s aggravated in ..

7 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM calls on Governor Malik Wali Khan

Balochistan CM calls on Governor Malik Wali Khan

3 minutes ago
 AJK legislature green lights Rs. 9.120 billion wel ..

AJK legislature green lights Rs. 9.120 billion welfare fund

7 seconds ago
 Open kutchery to be held on May 14 at Kamber

Open kutchery to be held on May 14 at Kamber

9 seconds ago
 Court gives last chance to Gill for appearance

Court gives last chance to Gill for appearance

12 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan