Open Menu

Finance Minister Chairs First Meeting Of Socio-political Committee

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2025 | 07:23 PM

Finance Minister chairs first meeting of socio-political committee

Provincial Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Noshirwani on Friday chaired the first meeting of the socio-political committee

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Provincial Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Noshirwani on Friday chaired the first meeting of the socio-political committee.

The meeting attended by Additional Secretary Home Zahid Saleem, Secretary Finance Imran Zarkoon and other senior.

The social aspects of the implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) were discussed in detail in the meeting.

On this occasion, a comprehensive review of the points approved by the Apex Committee was taken and various important issues were brought under consideration.

Points including establishment of JRC and JCP, issues of missing persons, hawala and India’s affairs, Balochistan integrity security architecture, mapping of illegal Afghan citizen and future action plan and issue of divided villages on Pak-Afghan border and other issues were focused in the meeting.

The meeting stressed that establishment of the socio-political committee is an important step towards promoting sustainable peace, stability and social harmony in Balochistan which would be helpful in making government actions at the local level effective and coordinated.

In addition, the 28 points of BISA which include all issues related to saboteur were also reviewed in detail to formulate a comprehensive, effective and all-round policy.

During the meeting, in addition, the 28 points of BISA, which include all issues related to sabotage, were also reviewed in detail to formulate a comprehensive, effective and all-round policy.

At the end of the meeting, it was decided the committee would hold regular meetings every month to ensure the continuity of implementation of the agree measures.

Recent Stories

Finance Minister chairs first meeting of socio-pol ..

Finance Minister chairs first meeting of socio-political committee

2 minutes ago
 High Commissioner-Designate pledge to enhance Paki ..

High Commissioner-Designate pledge to enhance Pakistan-South Africa relations

11 minutes ago
 Sindh govt decided to regulate prices of branded g ..

Sindh govt decided to regulate prices of branded goods sold at supermarkets

11 minutes ago
 Zero tolerance on over speed & axle load on MWs: A ..

Zero tolerance on over speed & axle load on MWs: Aleem Khan

11 minutes ago
 One injured in Ecuador quake, buildings damaged

One injured in Ecuador quake, buildings damaged

11 minutes ago
 SBP injects Rs 11.855 trillion in the market

SBP injects Rs 11.855 trillion in the market

11 minutes ago
India’s false flag tactics exposed: Junaid Chaud ..

India’s false flag tactics exposed: Junaid Chaudhry

23 minutes ago
 South Punjab business community pledges full suppo ..

South Punjab business community pledges full support to govt, forces

23 minutes ago
 PDMA issues heatwave advisory across Khyber Pakhtu ..

PDMA issues heatwave advisory across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

23 minutes ago
 4000-ton waste being removed on daily basis, says ..

4000-ton waste being removed on daily basis, says CEO MWMC

28 minutes ago
 Punjab govt committed to eradicating malaria: Punj ..

Punjab govt committed to eradicating malaria: Punjab CM

28 minutes ago
 Nasir Khan BS-19 Officer assumes charge as new DC ..

Nasir Khan BS-19 Officer assumes charge as new DC Dera

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan