Finance Minister Chairs First Meeting Of Socio-political Committee
Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2025 | 07:23 PM
Provincial Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Noshirwani on Friday chaired the first meeting of the socio-political committee
The meeting attended by Additional Secretary Home Zahid Saleem, Secretary Finance Imran Zarkoon and other senior.
The social aspects of the implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) were discussed in detail in the meeting.
On this occasion, a comprehensive review of the points approved by the Apex Committee was taken and various important issues were brought under consideration.
Points including establishment of JRC and JCP, issues of missing persons, hawala and India’s affairs, Balochistan integrity security architecture, mapping of illegal Afghan citizen and future action plan and issue of divided villages on Pak-Afghan border and other issues were focused in the meeting.
The meeting stressed that establishment of the socio-political committee is an important step towards promoting sustainable peace, stability and social harmony in Balochistan which would be helpful in making government actions at the local level effective and coordinated.
In addition, the 28 points of BISA which include all issues related to saboteur were also reviewed in detail to formulate a comprehensive, effective and all-round policy.
At the end of the meeting, it was decided the committee would hold regular meetings every month to ensure the continuity of implementation of the agree measures.
