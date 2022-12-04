Finance Minister condoles death of Begum Najma Hameed

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Sunday visited the residence of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Parliamentarian Begum Najma Hameed and expressed his condolence to the sons of the deceased.

The Minister stayed with the bereaved family for some time and offered fateha for the departed soul.

Ishaq prayed to Allah Almighty to shower His infinite blessings upon the departed soul and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this immense loss with fortitude.

The finance minister paid tribute to Begum Najma Hameed for her services to the nation, democracy, and party.

He said the political, democratic, and public services of Najma Hameed would not be forgotten.

Former federal minister Saira Tarrar also accompanied the finance minister.