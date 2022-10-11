Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

(@Abdulla99267510)

Ishaq Dar, during his visit, will hold talks with IMF and World Bank officials.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 11th, 2022) Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar has left for the United States.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appreciated Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on increasing value of the rupee against US dollar.

Taking to Twitter, the said Pak rupee has witnessed 3.9 percent increase against US Dollar in one week.

He said value of dollar has reached to 219.92 rupees.

The Prime Minister said hard work of Ishaq Dar is paying off and our economy, ruined by Imran Khan Government, is coming back on track.