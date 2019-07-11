Finance Minister emphasizes on improving officials' performance in financial management

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for Finance Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Taimur Salim Khan Jhagra Thursday underscored the need for improving officials' performance in Public Financial Management, Budgeting, Accounting and Auditing sectors.

He said this while addressing inaugural session of the Public Financial Management (PFM) Workshop on Thursday. The PFM meant to enhance professional competence of the officials associated with the field of budgeting, auditing and accounting.

The Finance Minister said the officials in the government sectors would have to work hard to increase their competence in the financial management matters to improve the level of good governance and eliminate corruption.

He said the KP government was utilizing all available resources to ensure transparency in financial matters and undoing corrupt practices. The PTI government would setup better governance in the province through its reforms agenda, he added.