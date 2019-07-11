UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finance Minister Emphasizes On Improving Officials' Performance In Financial Management

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 04:09 PM

Finance Minister emphasizes on improving officials' performance in financial management

Minister for Finance Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Taimur Salim Khan Jhagra Thursday underscored the need for improving officials' performance in Public Financial Management, Budgeting, Accounting and Auditing sectors

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for Finance Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Taimur Salim Khan Jhagra Thursday underscored the need for improving officials' performance in Public Financial Management, Budgeting, Accounting and Auditing sectors.

He said this while addressing inaugural session of the Public Financial Management (PFM) Workshop on Thursday. The PFM meant to enhance professional competence of the officials associated with the field of budgeting, auditing and accounting.

The Finance Minister said the officials in the government sectors would have to work hard to increase their competence in the financial management matters to improve the level of good governance and eliminate corruption.

He said the KP government was utilizing all available resources to ensure transparency in financial matters and undoing corrupt practices. The PTI government would setup better governance in the province through its reforms agenda, he added.

Related Topics

Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa All Government

Recent Stories

Judge Arshad Malik met Nasir Butt in his office, p ..

10 minutes ago

OIC: Fresh Aid Within Developmental Program For Me ..

37 minutes ago

Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan to perform in rem ..

57 seconds ago

Taylor Swift beats the Kardashians as highest paid ..

59 seconds ago

Govt confident about timely completion of Coastal ..

1 minute ago

US Not Complying With Obligations to Cut Nuclear D ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.