Finance Minister emphasizes reviewing existing pay, pension mechanism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh Friday emphasized upon the importance of reviewing the existing pay and pension mechanism, allowances, perks and possibilities of monetization in order to have a financially viable solution for government employees.

The federal minister was talking to Chairperson Pay and Pension Commission Ms Nargis Sethi, who called on him here, according to press statement issued here.

Ms Sethi briefed the minister about the working of Pay and Pension Commission to resolve the issue of burgeoning expenditure as pensions on the government exchequer as well as anomalies in pay and pension structure.

She apprised the Finance Minister about the working of the sub-committees and reiterated her commitment for streamlining the prevailing system of pay and pension based on principles of fairness and transparency.