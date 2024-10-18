Finance Minister expresses sorrow on demise of ex caretaker CM Hamayun Marri

Balochistan Minister for Finance Mir Shuaib Nosherwani expressed his sorrow on demise of former Deputy chairman Sanate and ex caretaker Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Hamayun Marri on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Finance Mir Shuaib Nosherwani expressed his sorrow on demise of former Deputy chairman Sanate and ex caretaker Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Hamayun Marri on Friday.

He said that late Mir Hamayun Marri had played his role for development of country and the province which would be remembered in better words in the province.

He also prayed Allah Almighty to rest the deported soul in enternal abode with peace and granting courage to bereaved family members.