Finance minister hints at arranging foreign exchange for Hajj: Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Saturday held a comprehensive meeting with Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar and discussed Hajj Policy 2023, Hajj Sponsorship Scheme, payment of funds to Saudi Arabia and Federally Administered Tribal Areas reforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Saturday held a comprehensive meeting with Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar and discussed Hajj Policy 2023, Hajj Sponsorship Scheme, payment of funds to Saudi Arabia and Federally Administered Tribal Areas reforms.

According to the official sources in the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, the finance minister had hinted at arranging a foreign exchange for Hajj despite the difficult economic situation in the country.

They said the finance minister had assured all possible support to the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony for Hajj arrangements, adding that the government would take all possible measures for the ease and convenience of Allah Almighty's guests.

The sources said Hajj Sponsorship Scheme was only for overseas Pakistanis or their relatives.

Pakistanis remitting foreign exchange from abroad to the designated accounts would be able to benefit from this scheme, they maintained.

They said it was decided in principle to fix the quota of Hajj Sponsorship Scheme at 50 per cent while the other 50 per cent quota for public and private Hajj scheme.

The religious affairs ministry's sources said under the regular Hajj Scheme, Hajj applications would be collected in designated Pakistani banks as per ex-post.

They also hinted that the estimated Hajj expenses at current Dollar rates were between Rs 1.1 or 1.2 million.

They said the religious affairs minister would formally announce receipt of Hajj applications after approval from the Federal cabinet next week. Receipt of the Government Hajj Scheme applications would likely to start from March 13, the sources concluded.

