Finance Minister inaugurates KPRA facilitation center

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimor Jhagra Thursday inaugurated a Modern Facilitation Center here from where service providers' registration as well as support in tax-returns can be obtained.

The ceremony was attended by Director General of KPRA Tahir Orakzai, Ms. Marrion Pfennings, first secretary development of the German embassy, and by senior officials of KPRA & Deutsche Gesellschaft f�r Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).

Taimur Jhagra congratulated the team of KPRA on launching a one-window facility for registration as part of 'Ease of Doing business Reforms' agenda.

He appreciated the establishment of facilitation center in a shortest possible time and applauded the efforts taken by Director General and his team in making it fully functional.

Finance Minister emphasized the need to facilitate the taxpayers, redress their grievances on merit in a speedy fashion. Taimor Jhagra further said that field formations to present better image of the organization in the society through transparency, fair play in their actions and better coordination with all stakeholders.

The minister said, more facilitation centers would be established in other cities of the province to facilitate the service providers of the STS procedures, he added. DG After the inauguration, Director General briefed the minister. On this occasion they took a round of the tax facilitation center and went to different counters to practically review services delivery.

DG KPRA informed the participants of the ceremony that the services of registration and guidance about the different issues relating to the authority would be provided at the Tax Facilitation Center (TFC).

He said that after setting up the TFC the tax-payer will not only be able to file their tax but will also be to resolve their issues without and delay.

He revealed that any kind of information related to taxpayers will be provided at the same place, experienced officers have been deputed in the facilitation center. By the addition of the new facilitation center, the tax collection process will get momentum and will contribute in achieving the revenue target, DG added.