Finance Minister Lauds Goodwill, Cooperation Extended By British Acting HC

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 20, 2023 | 03:43 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 20th, 2023) Britain conveys full support to Pakistan in mitigating the socio-economic challenges after devastating floods.

This was expressed by British Acting High Commissioner Andrew Dalgleish during his meeting with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad on Monday.

The High Commissioner also commended the practical and pragmatic measures being undertaken by the Pakistan to overcome economic challenges.

Earlier, the Finance Minister welcomed the British Acting High Commissioner and they exchanged views on matters of common interest including promoting mutual trade and investment between the two countries.

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar underscored that Pakistan has long historic ties with the United Kingdom and relations between the two countries need to be further expended for the mutual benefits of the two sides.

The Finance Minister briefed the envoy about economic challenges coupled with devastated floods and said that the government aims to bring about economic and fiscal stability leading to economic recovery and growth.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar appreciated the goodwill and cooperation extended by the British High Commissioner.

