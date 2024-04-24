Open Menu

Finance Minister Lauds UNDP’s Unwavering Support During Floods

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 24, 2024 | 12:11 PM

Kanni Wignaraja has expressed UNDP’s dedication to supporting Pakistan’s efforts in achieving its development goals.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24th, 2024) Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to engaging with UNDP to achieve shared goals of reducing poverty, increasing prosperity, and promoting sustainable development.

He was talking to Director of Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific Kanni Wignaraja who called on him along with the Country Representative of UNDP to Pakistan, in Islamabad.

The Minister expressed appreciation to UNDP for their unwavering support during 2022 floods as well as in mobilizing national and international expertise for inclusive and innovative development financing for Pakistan.

