Finance Minister launches financial management training programme for govt officials of KP, Baluchistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ):Minister of Finance, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra,Thursday launched the pilot phase of the Public Financial Management Professional Accreditation Programme for government officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces in Islamabad.

Senior provincial and federal government officials were present on the occasion.

The programme is a joint initiative of the provincial governments of Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and the World Bank, under the Governance and Policy Program, financed by the governments of Australia, Denmark, the European Union, Finland, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom, and the United States of America.

The programme is administered by the World Bank and implemented by the governments of Khyber- Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.

"Strong financial management capacity is critical for efficient utilization of our resources for better delivery of cost-effective services to the public", said Jhagra.

"Today's launch of this program reflects our governments' resolve to support skill building among our staff and we are grateful to our development partners for this initiative.

The programme will equip government officials with appropriate skills to manage public expenditure.

The program covers topics such as budgeting, accounting, project management, cash management, procurement, debt management, performance management, auditing, public private partnerships and reforms.

Participants who successfully completed the three levels of the programme will receive a Certificate in Public Sector Financial Management, Diploma in Public Sector Financial Management, and Advanced Diploma in Public Sector Financial Management issued by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

"The Bank is supporting the governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan in strengthening skills for better public financial management", said Illango Patchamuthu, World Bank Country Director for Pakistan.

The programme has been developed in partnership with the Finance Departments of the two provinces, Auditor General of Pakistan, Controller General of Accounts, national and international experts from local universities, and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

The Pakistan Audit and Accounts Academy will deliver the training to the first cohort of 30 government officials during the three-week residential course which starts on July 15, 2019, in Lahore.