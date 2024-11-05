Open Menu

Finance Minister Meets Ambassador Munir Akram

Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2024 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb held a meeting with Ambassador Munir Akram, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, who called on the Finance Minister at Finance Division here Tuesday.

During the meeting, matters related to follow-up and progress on meetings, consultations and discussions held between the minister and stakeholders, including heads of leading financial institutions, commercial and investment banks, bilateral partners, think tanks and government officials came under discussion.

Ambassador Munir Akram highlighted Pakistan’s efforts for underscoring the need for climate justice, scaling up climate finance and trade reforms to supporting developing countries, early operationalization of the Loss & Damage Fund, implementation of the agreement to re-channel 50% of the 2021 SDR (Special Drawing Rights) allocation to development, and putting Secretary-General’s SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) Stimulus proposal into action through an inter-governmental process at the UN.

Akram also dilated upon Pakistan’s efforts for advocating a concrete time-bound roadmap for the fulfillment of the developed countries’ 0.7% of GNI ODA (Gross National Income, Official Development Assistance) commitment, establishment of a UN mechanism to facilitate public and private investment in sustainable infrastructure in developing countries, and a fair and fast debt relief and restructuring for countries in debt distress.

