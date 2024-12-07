Finance Minister Meets Sindh Governor
Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2024 | 09:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has lauded the federal government’s measures to tackle economic challenges, emphasizing that positive economic indicators are driving improvements in various sectors.
This he said while meeting Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb at Governor House, a Governor House communique said.
On the occasion Federal Minister for Finance noted that comprehensive support is being provided to investors to boost investment. He acknowledged Governor Sindh's pivotal role in facilitating coordination between the federal government and industrialists.
Later, the Federal Minister, accompanied by Governor Sindh, visited the IT Marquee. Addressing the students, he remarked, "People only talked about IT, but Governor Sindh has proven it through action.
" He highlighted the importance of youth in shaping the future and emphasized the critical roles of IT and agriculture sectors in economic development. He also praised the Governor's initiatives, deeming them highly commendable.
Speaking to the students, Governor Sindh stated, "The promise to open the doors of Governor House to the public was someone else’s, but I took the practical step."
The Federal Minister also visited the Ration Drive, inspected the distribution process and handed out ration bags to deserving individuals. Expressing pleasant surprise, he rang the "Bell of Hope," terming it a unique initiative.
Furthermore, he visited Quaid-e-Azam's room, examining historical artifacts.
As part of the Governor House Plantation Drive, the Federal Minister also planted a tree.
Recent Stories
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow
Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police hold workshop to prevent violence against women2 minutes ago
-
IIOJK-based Majlis-e-Ulama condemns derogatory remarks against Islamic Scholars12 minutes ago
-
CM KPK awards gold medals to 18 position holders of Gomal Medical College12 minutes ago
-
Woman killed, son injured in road accident22 minutes ago
-
Amjad declares overseas Pakistanis as roaming Ambassadors for Pakistan22 minutes ago
-
Governor lauds successful forces operation against militants22 minutes ago
-
PTI’s Politics Centers on NRO Demand: Rana Ihsan22 minutes ago
-
PTI’s politics centers on NRO demand: Rana Ihsan22 minutes ago
-
PU Film, Broadcasting academician meets Punjab CM32 minutes ago
-
DC warns of action over delay in resolving public issues32 minutes ago
-
Two-Day Livestock Breeders Forum Kicks Off32 minutes ago
-
Using KP funds for personal promotion shameful: Azma Bokhari42 minutes ago