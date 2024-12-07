Open Menu

Finance Minister Meets Sindh Governor

Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2024 | 09:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has lauded the federal government’s measures to tackle economic challenges, emphasizing that positive economic indicators are driving improvements in various sectors.

This he said while meeting Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb at Governor House, a Governor House communique said.

On the occasion Federal Minister for Finance noted that comprehensive support is being provided to investors to boost investment. He acknowledged Governor Sindh's pivotal role in facilitating coordination between the federal government and industrialists.

Later, the Federal Minister, accompanied by Governor Sindh, visited the IT Marquee. Addressing the students, he remarked, "People only talked about IT, but Governor Sindh has proven it through action.

" He highlighted the importance of youth in shaping the future and emphasized the critical roles of IT and agriculture sectors in economic development. He also praised the Governor's initiatives, deeming them highly commendable.

Speaking to the students, Governor Sindh stated, "The promise to open the doors of Governor House to the public was someone else’s, but I took the practical step."

The Federal Minister also visited the Ration Drive, inspected the distribution process and handed out ration bags to deserving individuals. Expressing pleasant surprise, he rang the "Bell of Hope," terming it a unique initiative.

Furthermore, he visited Quaid-e-Azam's room, examining historical artifacts.

As part of the Governor House Plantation Drive, the Federal Minister also planted a tree.

