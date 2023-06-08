UrduPoint.com

Finance Minister Presents Economic Survey To PM For Year 2022-23

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 08, 2023 | 03:33 PM

Finance Minister presents Economic Survey to PM for year 2022-23

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has commended the economic team's one year performance for economic stability and development.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 8th, 2023) The government's economic team led by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Thursday and presented the Economic Survey for the year 2022-23.

The Prime Minister commended the economic team's one year performance for economic stability and development.

He said regardless of the economic challenges left behind by the previous government and unprecedented floods, the services of the economic team for the country's economy are appreciable.

The Prime Minister said that the government will invest a substantial amount in the next budget for the uplift of agriculture and IT sectors.

He said the small farmers will be provided with high quality seeds and equipped with state of the art agriculture equipment. He said that interest free loan program for the small farmers will also be expanded in the next budget. He announced that the government will award prizes to the farmers achieving higher per acre yield.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Loan Prime Minister Budget Ishaq Dar Agriculture Government

Recent Stories

PTI chief appears before IHC to seek bail in multi ..

PTI chief appears before IHC to seek bail in multiple cases

36 minutes ago
 Aldar launches second building at The Source

Aldar launches second building at The Source

2 hours ago
 FCCU unveils cutting-edge Forman Media Centre for ..

FCCU unveils cutting-edge Forman Media Centre for media education

2 hours ago
 YMCA celebrates 179th Foundation Day

YMCA celebrates 179th Foundation Day

3 hours ago
 Punjab govt approves US consular access to Khadija ..

Punjab govt approves US consular access to Khadija Shah in jail

3 hours ago
 Former PTI members rally behind Jahangir Tareen as ..

Former PTI members rally behind Jahangir Tareen as their new leader

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.