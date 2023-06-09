Finance Minister presents Finance Bill 2023 in Senate, seeks recommendations

Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Friday presented the Finance Bill 2023 in the Senate, as required under Article 73 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Friday presented the Finance Bill 2023 in the Senate, as required under Article 73 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The Finance Bill, containing crucial financial proposals, was formally submitted to the Senate for consideration and review. During the sitting, Minister Dar also invited the members of the Senate to provide their recommendations on the Finance Bill, which will be forwarded to the National Assembly for further deliberation.

This move highlights the government's commitment to fostering transparency and inclusivity in the budgetary process.

The Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani called upon the members to carefully evaluate the Finance Bill 2023 and present their recommendations by June 12, 2023. It was also asked to submit a formal report to the Standing Committee on the Finance Bill till June 16, 2023.

The Finance Bill 2023 holds substantial importance as it encompasses crucial fiscal policies and measures that will shape the country's economic landscape.

The proposals outlined within the bill are expected to impact various sectors and stakeholders, ranging from taxation and public expenditure to investment incentives and economic reforms.

With the Finance Bill now before the Senate, the legislators have a critical responsibility to thoroughly assess the proposed measures and offer well-informed recommendations.

This collaboration aims to foster a constructive dialogue and ensure the enactment of an inclusive and effective budget that addresses the nation's needs and aspirations.

The Finance Bill 2023 will now undergo a review process in the Senate, where senators will analyze its provisions and make relevant suggestions.

The presentation of the Finance Bill 2023 in the Senate marks a significant milestone in the budgetary process, underscoring the government's commitment to transparency and accountability.

The Senate's recommendations will provide valuable insights and ensure a more inclusive and effective budget that addresses the nation's aspirations and bolsters economic growth.

The Senate session will reconvene on June 12, 2023, at 3 p.m. The upcoming sitting will be dedicated to the formal commencement of the debate on the Finance Bill, 2023.