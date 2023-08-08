Open Menu

Finance Minister Presides Over Meeting About Airports' Outsourcing

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 08, 2023 | 04:58 PM

Finance Minister presides over meeting about airports' outsourcing

The Committee has been briefed about the latest status of Islamabad Airport transaction for which ads have appeared in today’s local and international newspapers.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 8th, 2023) A meeting of the Steering Committee to oversee and guide the outsourcing of airports operations chaired by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was held in Islamabad today.

The Committee was briefed about the latest status of Islamabad Airport transaction for which ads have appeared in today’s local and international newspapers.

The Finance Minister appreciated the efforts and contributions of all the members of the Committee for their hard work which made it possible to bring the transaction to current level in order to bring best internationally available aviation services at Pakistani airports.

