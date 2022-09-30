UrduPoint.com

Finance Minister Reaffirms Govt’s Resolve To Undertake IMF Reforms

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 30, 2022 | 11:29 AM

Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s resolve to undertake IMF reforms

Ishaq Dar says the government will take measures to reduce burden on the economy while protecting the vulnerable sections of the population.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 2022) Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to undertake reforms envisaged under the IMF program.

Talking to IMF Mission Chief Nathan Porter in a virtual meeting on Thursday, he said that the government will take measures to reduce burden on the economy while protecting the vulnerable sections of the population.

He said that the government aims to address structural issues to help country end its fiscal deficit and move towards sustainable growth.

The Finance Minister recalled the meeting of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with IMF Managing Director during his recent visit to the United States in which IMF MD vowed to support Pakistan in this difficult situation caused by the flash floods and reconsider the program conditions.

Speaking on the occasion, the IMF Mission Chief extended felicitations to the Finance Minister on assuming the Finance Ministry and shared IMF’s assessment of the challenges facing the economy.

He also expressed IMF’s support for Pakistan in this hour of need and in this context mentioned the meeting of the MD IMF with the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The IMF Mission Chief also discussed the support of international lenders for the country to mitigate the effects of flash floods. The Finance Minister thanked the IMF Mission Chief for IMF’s support at a difficult time for global economy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif IMF Prime Minister Ishaq Dar Visit United States Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th September 2022

2 hours ago
 Prime Minister apprises President Sisi about flood ..

Prime Minister apprises President Sisi about floods' devastation

11 hours ago
 Six US States File Suit to Challenge Biden's Stude ..

Six US States File Suit to Challenge Biden's Student Debt Relief

11 hours ago
 Dr Hakim Ali Abro assumes charge of Acting VC SMBB ..

Dr Hakim Ali Abro assumes charge of Acting VC SMBBMU

11 hours ago
 Hurricane wreaks havoc on Florida, Biden warns of ..

Hurricane wreaks havoc on Florida, Biden warns of death toll

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.