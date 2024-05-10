- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Finance Minister reiterates determination to make business environment more conducive
Finance Minister Reiterates Determination To Make Business Environment More Conducive
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 10, 2024 | 04:47 PM
Muhammad Aurangzeb has emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to addressing climate change and promoting green investment opportunities.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 10th, 2024) Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has reiterated government’s determination to make the business environment more conducive for international investors.
In his keynote speech via online platform at the UK-Pakistan Green Investment Forum today, he emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to addressing climate change and promoting green investment opportunities.
The event was organized by the British High Commission in Pakistan.
The Finance Minister highlighted Pakistan’s vulnerability to the adverse effects of climate change, despite its low contribution to global greenhouse gas emissions. He cited a recent World Bank study, estimating potential annual GDP losses of up to one percent due to climate-related risks.
Acknowledging the significant funding gap in adaptation, resilience and mitigation projects, Muhammad Aurangzeb stressed the importance of bridging this divide. He noted that the changing weather patterns in Pakistan are impacting agricultural yields and posing threats such as flooding, storms and heat-waves.
Expressing gratitude to the British High Commission for organizing the forum, the Minister acknowledged the need for a better portfolio of green investment projects. He emphasized Pakistan’s reliance on the private sector for support and highlighted government’s efforts to enhance investor confidence in bankable green opportunities.
The Minister also outlined Pakistan’s plans to utilising innovative financing instruments to raise international climate finance. He said the government is working on issuing domestic green sukuk bonds by December this year to finance sustainable development projects.
Muhammad Aurangzeb also highlighted the successful completion of the 9-month-long Standby Arrangement of IMF. He expressed the intent to engage with the IMF for a medium-term fund-supported program which demonstrates Pakistan’s resolve to pursue sustained economic growth and stabilization.
Recent Stories
SC all set to take up govt pleas challenging ruling against NAB amendments
Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks heat wave
PM calls for urgent steps to make exports more competitive
Interior Minister visits site of under construction Jail in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024
London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes
May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Hanif Abbasi
Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy Giro triumph
Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn May 9 attacks
Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank
NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in Quetta
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Inaam-ul-Haq Rashid laid to rest2 minutes ago
-
2600 development projects under ADP underway in South Punjab2 minutes ago
-
Hot weather forecasts across Sukkur region21 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs authorities to take strict action against hoarders, profiteers22 minutes ago
-
SEPCO chief reviews reduce the line & technical losses22 minutes ago
-
Gilani promises all out efforts to serve people, elevate their lifestyle22 minutes ago
-
All Pakistan University Libraries Convention held at Bahria University32 minutes ago
-
16 dead, 1,549 injured in Punjab road accidents32 minutes ago
-
PM tasks BOI to bring further EoDB for more investment, businesses32 minutes ago
-
DC emphasize state should support orphans like mother32 minutes ago
-
PHA’s ‘Jashan-e-Baharan’ festival to continue till May 1141 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city41 minutes ago