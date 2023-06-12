UrduPoint.com

Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar Foresees Better Economic Conditions In Coming Months

Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2023 | 11:25 PM

Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar foresees better economic conditions in coming months

Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar said on Monday that the economic situation of the country will see a significant improvement after the difficult but inevitable decisions of the government during the budget 2023-24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar said on Monday that the economic situation of the country will see a significant improvement after the difficult but inevitable decisions of the government during the budget 2023-24.

He expressed these views while addressing the post-budget conference organized by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP).

Ishaq Dar vowed to consider the recommendations of various sectors to bring improvements to the budget.

He said two committees would be formed to remove the flaws in the budget, adding in 2017, Pakistan's economy was at the 24th position, which has now declined to the 47th position due to the poor economic policies of the previous government.

The finance minister held responsible the previous regime for losing the interest of foreign investors in Pakistan and said In 2017, the world's rating agencies were recognizing the economic development of Pakistan and the inflation rate in the country was only four per cent.

He said, "For the development of the country, we must think beyond personal interest and all parties must work together for the uplift of the economy.

Ishaq Dar said that the previous government damaged the reputation of the country by not fulfilling the conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and subsequently the nation suffered.

He said he had full faith in the safe future of Pakistan, adding tough decisions were necessary to achieve Pakistan a respectable status.

"We have to increase the economic growth rate and stop the value of the rupee from falling further because the depreciation of the rupee leads to an increase in inflation and there is an extraordinary increase in the debt burden." Dar said, "We have to ensure financial discipline in every way. The future of Pakistan is bright and we have to get the country out of economic difficulties through united effort." The finance minister said that in the budget, many incentives were given for the growth of the agriculture and information technology sector and the promotion of small and medium industries. "Several measures have also been taken to recognize the contributions of overseas Pakistanis."The minister said that billions of rupees were allocated for the education sector and measures were also afoot at the policy level to raise revenues.

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF World Technology Poor Education Budget Ishaq Dar Agriculture 2017 All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Suspect in France shooting of UK girl charged with ..

Suspect in France shooting of UK girl charged with murder: prosecutor

7 minutes ago
 Eritrea rejoins East African bloc IGAD: Informatio ..

Eritrea rejoins East African bloc IGAD: Information Minister Yemane Meskel

7 minutes ago
 PM, CM Sindh discuss preparations to deal with cyc ..

PM, CM Sindh discuss preparations to deal with cyclone

7 minutes ago
 18,000 Hajj pilgrims receive medical care in Madin ..

18,000 Hajj pilgrims receive medical care in Madinah

14 minutes ago
 Heavy downpour causes flash floods in Lower Chitra ..

Heavy downpour causes flash floods in Lower Chitral

9 minutes ago
 Dam flood death roll rises to 10, with 41 missing: ..

Dam flood death roll rises to 10, with 41 missing: Kyiv

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.