Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin Presents Budget 2021-22

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 04:24 PM

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has presented budget for 2021-22 in the National Assembly, saying that the government has overcome the economic challenges despite Covid-19 pandemic.

