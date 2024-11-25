Finance Minister stresses reforms in Department Accounts Committee to promote transparency, good governance

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday visited the office of the Auditor-General of Pakistan (AGP) where he expressed his appreciation for the work being done by the DAGP, the Supreme Audit Institution (SAI) of Pakistan, stressing the importance of reforms in ensuring transparency and accountability in government finances

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday visited the office of the Auditor-General of Pakistan (AGP) where he expressed his appreciation for the work being done by the DAGP, the Supreme Audit Institution (SAI) of Pakistan, stressing the importance of reforms in ensuring transparency and accountability in government finances.

The Finance Minister took keen interest in the professional work carried out by the Department of the Auditor-General of Pakistan and emphasized upon reforms in the paradigm of Department Accounts Committee, making the Principal Accounting Officers pay heed to the audit recommendations timely for promotion of transparency and good governance.

Director General (Policy), office of the Auditor-General of Pakistan gave a detailed presentation on the working of Department of the Auditor-General of Pakistan covering its mandate and scope, interaction with the stakeholders, the internal governance and integrity mechanism and the impact of audit activity on strengthening the internal controls, stabilization of economy and benefits for the citizens.

He was apprised about the audit reports which are professionally written and contain audit recommendations, are based on independently and apolitically executed audit programs to assist the parliament and provincial legislatures in promoting transparency, accountability and good governance.

To make auditing a collaborative exercise, all PAOs, CSOs and even the general public were approached for their inputs for next year Audit Plans.

The finance minister was apprised about the challenges being faced by Department in managing the huge multiple tasks as enshrined in the Constitution. He acknowledged the need of revising AGP Act in the backdrop of 18th constitutional amendment, decisions of the Supreme Court and international best practices.

Furthermore, he assured his full support for establishing offices of DG Receipts Audit at provincial level to fulfill AGP’s constitutional obligation.

The Auditor-General of Pakistan (AGP) shared his heartfelt gratitude with Finance Minister on his visiting AGP Office and that his presence was both inspiring and highly encouraging for all the officers.

Muhammad Aurangzeb deeply appreciated his recognition and encouragement for overall working of the DAGP.