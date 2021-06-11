UrduPoint.com
Finance Minister Unveils Federal Budget For FY-2021/22

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

Finance Minister unveils federal budget for FY-2021/22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Fayaz Ahmed Tarin on Friday unveiled the Federal budget for fiscal year 2021-22.

The Minister also introduced a bill to give effect to the financial proposals of the federal government for the year beginning on the first day of July, 2021 and to amend certain laws [The Finance Bill, 2021] in the House.

