Finance minister updates President Alvi on economic outlook

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar called on President Dr Arif Alvi here on Friday and discussed the overall economic and financial outlook of the country.

In a meeting held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the finance minister briefed the president on various steps taken by the government to provide relief to the general public, particularly the unprivileged population and the flood-affected people.

Various matters concerning finance and economy also came under discussion.