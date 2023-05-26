Finance Minister, US Envoy exchange views on matters of mutual interest

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 26th, 2023) US Ambassador Donald Blome called on Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad today.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and enhancing bilateral economic, investment and trade relations between the two countries.

Earlier, Pakistan and the United States reaffirmed their commitment to augment advanced collaborations between the two countries for good governance, cultural exchange and mutual assistance to achieve a significant comparative advantage.

This resolve was expressed at a meeting between Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar and Acting Political Counselor of the United States Jacob Choi in Islamabad today.

The two leaders discussed issues of mutual interest.

Both sides agreed on further strengthening the bilateral ties between the two countries.